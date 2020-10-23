Estás leyendo: Gemma Alcalá, mujer de Villarejo, detenida y acusada de infidelidad en la custodia de documentos

Fuentes de la investigación han indicado que  han sido arrestadas otras personas del entorno del excomisario, en una operación coordinada por la Fiscalía Anticorrupción.

El comisario jubilado José Manuel Villarejo Pérez. | EFE
Gemma Alcalá, la mujer del excomisario José Villarejo, fue detenida este viernes por revelación de secretos e infidelidad en la custodia de documentos, después de que la Policía registrase la celda de Villarejo y el domicilio de ambos, han informado a Efe fuentes jurídicas este sábado.

Fuentes de la investigación han indicado este viernes a Efe que, además, han sido arrestadas otras personas del entorno del excomisario, en una operación coordinada por la Fiscalía Anticorrupción. Se prevé que los arrestados pasen en las próximas horas a disposición judicial.

Agentes de la Unidad de Asuntos Internos de la Policía Nacional arrestaron el viernes en Madrid a Gemma Alcalá, cuyo nombre aparece en repetidas ocasiones en la investigación sobre las escuchas y actividades ilegales del excomisario que lleva a cabo el juez de la Audiencia Nacional Manuel García Castellón dentro del denominado caso Tándem.

Alcalá, periodista de profesión, ha sido detenida en Madrid, en tanto que el resto de los arrestos se han producido fuera de la capital, han precisado las mismas fuentes.

