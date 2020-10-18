Anticorrupción reprocha al juez García-Castellón que "cierre en falso" la investigación de la pieza 'Dina'

madridActualizado:
La Fiscalía Anticorrupción ha reprochado la decisión del juez de la Audiencia Nacional, Manuel García-Castellón, de "cerrar en falso" la pieza Dina, dentro de la investigación de la operación Tándem (también conocido como caso Villarejo).
La pieza Dina gira en torno al robo del móvil de la exasesora de Pablo Iglesias, Dina Bousselham, y se investiga dentro de la macrocausa Tándem.
El Ministerio Público no ha quedado satisfecho, ya que este cierre de las investigaciones se produce "sin practicar una sola diligencia" de las que se le indicaron desde la Sala de lo Penal, según el auto al que ha tenido acceso el diario El Español.
De este modo, la Fiscalía ha apelado la decisión ante esta misma sala, que ya corrigió las decisiones de García-Castellón cuando devolvió la condición de perjudicado al vicepresidente del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, al que el juez quería investigar porque consideraba que el líder de Podemos usó de forma fraudulenta el caso Dina para intentar lograr algún tipo de ventaja electoral.
Lejos de apoyar esta decisión, Anticorrupción se opuso a este enfoque de los hechos y la Sala de lo Penal devolvió la condición de perjudicado a Iglesias. El propio Iglesias ha reclamado la nulidad del auto que pide su imputación al Supremo y acusa al juez García Castellón de "arbitrario".
