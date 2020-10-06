Estás leyendo: La jueza absuelve de desórdenes públicos a la CDR detenida por terrorismo y rebelión

La magistrada concluye que el mensaje de audio que difundió por WhatsApp a un grupo de amigos con el contenido de una asamblea de los autodenominados CDR no dio "ninguna consigna" para alentar desórdenes públicos.

Tamara Carrasco, antes de entrar a declarar en el juzgado. EFE

Una jueza de Barcelona ha absuelto a Tamara Carrasco, la activista de los Comités de Defensa de la República (CDR) detenida en abril de 2018 acusada de terrorismo y que estuvo más de un año confinada en Viladecans (Barcelona) por orden de la Audiencia Nacional, al no apreciar que cometiera el delito de desordenes públicos por el que fue juzgada.

En la sentencia, la titular del Juzgado penal número 25 de Barcelona absuelve a Carrasco, al concluir que el mensaje de audio que difundió por WhatsApp a un grupo de amigos con el contenido de una asamblea de los autodenominados Comités de Defensa de la República (CDR) no dio "ninguna consigna" para alentar desórdenes públicos.

Tras ser detenida el 10 de abril de 2018 por la Guardia Civil por orden de la Audiencia Nacional en una causa por terrorismo, rebelión y sedición, Carrasco estuvo hasta mayo de 2019 confinada sin poder salir de la población de Viladecans, en la que vive, por orden judicial, hasta que finalmente el caso recayó en un juzgado de Barcelona, rebajado a un delito de incitación a los desórdenes públicos.

En el juicio, celebrado el pasado 28 de septiembre, la Fiscalía pidió para Carrasco una pena de siete meses de prisión, al "impartir directrices" sobre los cortes de carreteras y otras acciones que los CDR llevaron a cabo durante la Semana Santa de 2018.

(Habrá ampliación)

