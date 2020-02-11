La jueza autoriza el permiso de tres días a Jordi Cuixart pese a la oposición de la Fiscalía

madrid
El Juzgado de Vigilancia Penitenciaria 5 de Catalunya ha autorizado este martes el permiso solicitado por el presidente de Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart, para salir tres días de la cárcel.
En un auto recogido por Europa Press, la magistrada ha rechazado los argumentos que esgrimió la Fiscalía para oponerse al permiso y ha considerado que la expresión "ho tornaria a fer" ('lo volvería a hacer') "no puede sino considerarse como una mera expresión de un pensamiento ideológico/político".
La Fiscalía se opuso al permiso, que propuso la Junta de Tratamiento de la cárcel de Lledoners (Barcelona), argumentando "ausencia de arrepentimiento" del condenado por el Tribunal Supremo (TS) a nueve años de cárcel por sedición por el proceso soberanista.
(Habrá ampliación)
