Los 'Jordis' podrán salir de la cárcel y solo volver para dormir

La Junta de Tratamiento de la cárcel de Lledoners, donde se encuentran reclusos, les concede el artículo 100.2 de la Ley Penintenciaria, lo cual les permitirá estar fuera de prisión entre las ocho de la mañana y las ocho de la tarde.

Jordi Cuixart i Jordi Sànchez de camí cap a l'Audiència Nacional
Jordi Cuixart y Jordi Sànchez de camino a la Audiencia Nacional en octubre de 2017. / Archivo

La Junta de Tratamiento de la cárcel de Lledoners, donde se encuentran reclusos Jordi Sànchez y Jordi Cuixart, les concederá este jueves el artículo 100.2 de la Ley Penintenciaria, lo cual les permitirá estar fuera de prisión entre las ocho de la mañana y las ocho de la tarde.

Fruto de este permiso, que la institución penitenciaria aprobará con unanimidad, Cuixart podrá seguir trabajando como líder de Òmnium Cultural y Sànchez realizará voluntariado, según adelanta El Mundo. De confirmarse finalmente esta decisión, ambos –condenados a nueve años por un delito de sedición– podrían salir de la cárcel este viernes. 

El citado artículo de la ley permite a la Junta de Tratamiento que "respecto de cada penado, se adopte un modelo de ejecución en el que puedan combinarse aspectos característicos" de los diferentes grados penitenciarios. Se trata de una medida administrativa dependiente en última instancia de la Generalitat, la cual no puede ser suspendida pese a que la Fiscalía la recurra. 

