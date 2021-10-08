Estás leyendo: La jueza cita a Tezanos por la querella de Vox por supuesta malversación

Público
Público

La jueza cita a Tezanos por la querella de Vox por supuesta malversación

La magistrada ha decidido citar al presidente del CIS pese a que tanto la Fiscalía como la Abogacía del Estado han pedido que se archive.

Foto de archivo, El presidente del CIS, José Félix Tezanos.
Foto de archivo. El presidente del CIS, José Félix Tezanos. J. Hellín. POOL / Europa Press

madrid

Actualizado:

Agencia EFE

La jueza de Instrucción número 29 de Madrid, Cristina Díaz Márquez, ha citado para el próximo día 29 al presidente del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS), José Félix Tezanos, por la querella presentada contra él por Vox por supuesto delito de malversación de caudales públicos.

Así lo han informado a Efe fuentes del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid (TSJM), que han explicado que la magistrada ha decidido citar a Tezanos en relación con dicha querella, que tanto la Fiscalía como la Abogacía del Estado han pedido que se archive.

Vox presentó querella contra Tezanos al considerar que los resultados de las encuestas realizadas por este organismo tenían "notorias desviaciones hacia el PSOE" y que se había utilizado "dinero público para influir en la decisión de los votantes y en contra del fin al que tenía destino el mismo". De esta forma, la Fiscalía ha solicitado su archivo al estimar que está basada en conjeturas y meras sospechas.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público