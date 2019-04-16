Público
Juicio procés ERC reclama ahora a la JEC que deje acudir a Junqueras al debate de Atresmedia

ERC reaccionaba así a la decisión de la JEC de suspender el debate del día 23 entre los cinco candidatos de PP, PSOE, Unidas Podemos, Csy Vox tal y como está planteado hoy, pidiendo al grupo mediático que plantease una alternativa.

Imagen tomada de la señal institucional del Tribunal Supremo de la declaración del exvicepresidente de la Generalitat y principal acusado, Oriol Junqueras, durante la tercera jornada del juicio del 'procés' en la Sala de Plenos del Tribunal Supremo. / EFE

Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya-Sobiranistes,  la lista de ERC para las elecciones generales del 28 de abril, quiere aprovechar cualquier vestigio para visibilizar a su candidato, Oriol Junqueras, exvicepresidente de la Generalitat que hoy se sienta en el banquillo de los acusados en el marco de la causa contra la cúpula del procés, en manos del Tribunal Supremo, y que lleva en prisión provisional desde noviembre de 2017. 

La formación republicana ha pedido este martes a la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) que autorice la participación de su candidato en el debate que el grupo Atresmedia había convocado inicialmente para el 23 de abril. ERC reaccionaba así a la decisión de la JEC de suspender el debate del día 23 entre los cinco candidatos de PP, PSOE, Unidas Podemos, Ciudadanos y Vox tal y como está planteado en estos momentos, pidiendo al grupo mediático que plantease una alternativa. Fuentes de la JEC han informado que éste ha sido uno de los acuerdos adoptados este martes, y se ha tomado en respuesta a tres recursos de JxCat, PNV y Coalición Canaria.

Durante la tarde se conoció también que la JEC había decidido autorizar un acto de Junqueras desde la cárcel de Soto del Real, donde se encuentra recluido. Podrá participar por vía telemática en el ciclo de conferencias de prensa organizado para el día 19 por un medio de comunicación.

De hecho, la JEC, dejaba abierta la posibilidad de que Junqueras pudiera participar en los actos de los días 19, 24 y 25, para lo cual instaba a Instituciones Penitenciarias a redactar el correspondiente informe.

(Habrá ampliación)

