La última petición de indulto para los condenados se presentó en agosto en favor de la ex presidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell, sumándose a las ya presentadas para los doce líderes independentistas condenados por sedición.

MADRID, 22/09/2020.- El ministro de Justicia, Juan Carlos Campo, durante su intervención en la sesión de control al Gobierno, esta tarde en el pleno del Senado, en Madrid. EFE/ Chema Moya
El ministro de Justicia, Juan Carlos Campo, interviene en la sesión de control al Gobierno.(CHEMA MOYA | EFE)

El ministro de Justicia, Juan Carlos Campo, ha anunciado este miércoles durante la sesión de control al Gobierno en el Congreso que los indultos para los condenados en el juicio del procés comenzarán a tramitarse la próxima semana.

"En cuanto a este Ministerio se refiere [...], también está tramitando los indultos. Por cierto, esos que a usted le preocupan, porque les toca, empezarán a tramitarse la semana que viene", ha dicho Campo en respuesta a preguntas de la diputada de ERC Laura Borràs sobre "la deriva" de la Justicia española.

La última petición de indulto para los condenados del procés se presentó el pasado mes de agosto en favor de la ex presidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell, sumándose a las ya presentadas para los doce líderes independentistas condenados por sedición.

El trámite de solicitud de los indultos por particulares puede llevarse a cabo por los penados, sus parientes o cualquier otra persona en su nombre. Las solicitudes deben ser sometidas a informe del tribunal sentenciador, en este caso la Sala de lo Penal del Tribunal Supremo, debiendo ser oído previamente el Ministerio Fiscal.

La concesión, en caso de producirse, compete al rey, a propuesta del ministro de Justicia y previa deliberación del Consejo de Ministros, y debe acordarse mediante mediante Real Decreto publicado en el Boletín Oficial del Estado.

