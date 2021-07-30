La Justicia europea retira la inmunidad de Puigdemont, Comín y Ponsatí 

bruselasActualizado:
El Tribunal General de la Unión Europea ha retirado este viernes la inmunidad parlamentaria al expresidente catalán Carles Puigdemont y los otros dos eurodiputados de JxCAT, Toni Comín y Clara Ponsatí.
En un acto dictado hoy, el tribunal ha revocado la decisión provisional que adoptó el pasado 2 de junio de concederles temporalmente la inmunidad parlamentaria hasta que resolviera sobre el recurso que los tres eurodiputados presentaron contra la decisión del Parlamento Europeo de aceptar el suplicatorio que solicitó el Tribunal Supremo.
En junio recuperaron de forma provisional su inmunidad como eurodiputados. El Tribunal General de la UE paralizó provisionalmente la suspensión de su inmunidad que el Parlamento Europeo había acordado el 9 de marzo, lo que permitía reabrir la euroorden dictada contra ellos.
