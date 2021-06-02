Estás leyendo: La Justicia europea suspende el levantamiento de la inmunidad de Puigdemont

Tanto el expresidente de la Generalitat como los exconseller Toni Comín y Clara Ponsatí habían presentado un recurso ante el Tribunal pidiendo medidas cautelares contra el levantamiento de su inmunidad.

Imagen de archivo de Carles Puigdemont en el Parlamento Europeo. Yves Herman / Reuters

El Tribunal General de la Unión Europea suspendió este miércoles el levantamiento de la inmunidad de los eurodiputados de JxCAT Carles Puigdemont, Toni Comín y Clara Ponsatí.

La justicia europea ha decidido otorgárselas, suspendiendo provisionalmente el levantamiento de su inmunidad, cinco días antes de que la Eurocámara retome de nuevo sus sesiones en Estrasburgo (Francia), evitando así que las autoridades francesas puedan detenerles ante una hipotética euroorden que pudiera emitir el Tribunal Supremo.

La Eurocámara decidió levantarles la inmunidad el pasado 9 de marzo, aceptando el suplicatorio solicitado por el juez Pablo Llarena, y ante esta decisión, Puigdemont, Comín y Ponsatí presentaron una demanda ante el Tribunal General de la UE pidiendo que anulara la votación y aplicara medidas cautelares, mientras estudia el fondo de la causa.

En su demanda alegaron que la Eurocámara "no les ha garantizado la posibilidad de ejercer, en su calidad de diputados, sus derechos fundamentales como representantes de los ciudadanos de la Unión", explicó el Tribunal con sede en Luxemburgo en un comunicado.

Además, "habida cuenta de que el Parlamento ha anunciado que reanudará sus sesiones en su sede de Estrasburgo el 7 de junio de 2021, los diputados añaden que se verí́an expuestos al riesgo de ser detenidos si viajaran a Francia", continuó la corte.

El Tribunal explica que el Parlamento Europeo aún no ha podido presentar sus observaciones contra la demanda presentada por Puigdemont, Comín y Ponsatí, por lo que "a día de hoy no es posible determinar si su fundamento ha quedado suficientemente demostrado".

No obstante, el Tribunal obliga a la Eurocámara a suspender provisionalmente el levantamiento de la inmmunidad de los tres eurodiputados.

