madrid
El Juzgado de lo Contencioso-Administrativo número 5 de Madrid ha acordado que el exportavoz de Ciudadanos en las Cortes Valencianas Toni Cantó y el exalcalde de Toledo Agustín Conde sean excluidos de la lista electoral del PP al considerarlos "inelegibles" por no estar inscritos en el censo electoral vigente.
Así consta en la sentencia, a la que ha tenido acceso Europa Press, que da respuesta a la denuncia interpuesta por el PSOE tras dar luz verde la Junta Electoral Autonómica a la candidatura. Se trata de una resolución firme pero que puede ser recurrida ante el Tribunal Constitucional, tal y como harán desde el PP, según confirman fuentes del partido.
El fallo recoge que Cantó se empadronó en Madrid, por cambio de residencia, el 22 de marzo de 2021 y Conde el 26 de marzo de 2021 pero incide en que "el hecho de que reúnan, actualmente, la condición de vecindad administrativa de ciudadanos de la Comunidad de Madrid, no les confiere el derecho a ser elegibles a las presentes elecciones a su Asamblea Legislativa, del próximo 4 de mayo de 2021".
Según recoge la sentencia, "la Ley Autonómica 11/1986, de 16 de diciembre, dispone en su artículo 2 que para el ejercicio del derecho de sufragio es indispensable la inscripción en el Censo Electoral vigente". Además, en su artículo 3 se recoge que "será elegibles los ciudadanos que posean la condición de elector, no estén incursos en causa de inelegibilidad".
Es decir, se especifica que para poder ser candidato ha de reunirse la condición de elector, es decir, que se esté inscrito en el censo electoral "vigente", en este caso el del 1 de enero de 2021.
