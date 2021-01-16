OurenseActualizado:
El exsecretario xeral del PSdeG y exalcalde de O Carballiño (Ourense), Pachi Vázquez, ha sido absuelto del delito de prevaricación por la contratación de 60 personas que le imputaba el Ministerio Fiscal y por el que fue juzgado a finales del 2020 en Ourense. El Juzgado de lo Penal nº 2 lo ha exonerado junto a los otros cuatro ediles que trabajaban en el Ayuntamiento de Carballiño entre los años 1995 y 2011.
En una sentencia contra la que cabe recurso de apelación a presentar ante la Audiencia de Ourense, la magistrada considera que no hay pruebas de que se vulnerasen los principios de publicidad, igualdad, mérito y capacidad en estas contrataciones, al contrario de lo que sostenía la fiscal que pedía diez años de inhabilitación para Vázquez –actualmente en activo en Espazo Común–.
"Ni hemos podido concluir que en la contratación de los trabajadores se hubiera prescindido totalmente de un procedimiento de selección que intentase respetar los principios de publicidad, mérito, igualdad y capacidad, ni tampoco que los acusados hubiesen actuado con conciencia de arbitrariedad en las resoluciones que llegaron a dictar en el ejercicio de sus cargos", señala la sentencia.
Del mismo modo, expone que el delito de prevaricación "tampoco" puede apreciarse "en relación con las prórrogas o a la declaración de indefinición". Así, insiste en que no se ha podido probar que los acusados, en sus respectivos cargos en el Ayuntamiento de Carballiño, "hubiesen dictado resoluciones arbitrarias y con conocimiento de su ilegalidad".
Así, Pachi Vázquez ha sido absuelto de los cargos junto con Carlos Montes –que sucedió a Vázquez en la alcaldía municipal–, María Elisa Domínguez –edil de asuntos sociales y alcaldesa en funciones durante dos meses–, Alfonso Prado y José Antonio Barge –ambos ex ediles de personal–.
