Un juzgado de Marbella archiva la denuncia por la muerte de una profesora tras vacunarse con AstraZeneca

MADRID
El Juzgado de Instrucción 5 de Marbella ha archivado las diligencias abiertas a raíz del fallecimiento de una mujer a la que le fue administrada la vacuna de AstraZeneca, al considerar que no se ha justificado la comisión de un hecho delictivo. La decisión fue adoptada después de que el Juzgado recibiera la ampliación del informe de autopsia clínica realizada a la fallecida, que era profesora.
El auto de archivo fue dictado el pasado lunes, 26 de abril, una vez que se constató que el informe definitivo de autopsia no atribuía la muerte a una causa concreta, pero tampoco descartaba que fuera a raíz de la administración de la vacuna. En este sentido, el informe ampliatorio del examen médico llevado a cabo contradecía las conclusiones forenses iniciales, que habían indicado que el motivo del fallecimiento no tenía vinculación con el fármaco inoculado.
Pese a que ni se descarta ni se asegura que la muerte de la profesora se debió a la vacuna, el Juzgado de Marbella ha dictado el archivo de las diligencias incoadas a raíz de la denuncia del cónyuge de la fallecida al concluir que no se ha demostrado la comisión de un hecho delictivo
