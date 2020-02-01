parísActualizado:
La exdiputada ultraderechista francesa Marion Maréchal Le Pen, sobrina de la actual líder del partido de extrema derecha del país, Marine Le Pen, anunció este miércoles que abrirá en Madrid una filial de la escuela que creó en Lyon en 2018.
"Hoy terminamos los trámites administrativos con el equipo español para crear ISSP en Madrid", indicó en la red social Twitter la cabeza visible de la tercera generación de los Le Pen, actualmente apartada de la primera línea política.
El Instituto de Ciencias Sociales, Económicas y Políticas (ISSEP) fue creado hace dos años en Lyon y está dirigido por Maréchal Le Pen, que asegura que pretende formar en el mismo a "una nueva élite política" formada en la defensa de la "identidad cultural" francesa.
Según adelantó el diario El País, Marion Le Pen habría negociado con Kiko Méndez-Monasterio y Gabriel Ariza, dos de los más estrechos colaboradores de Santiago Abascal, la apertura en Madrid de esta sucursal de su centro de estudios.
La exdiputada afirmó que su filial de Madrid "abrirá las puertas dentro de muy poco para recibir a sus estudiantes" y acompañó el mensaje de una foto en la que, entre otros, aparece Kiko Méndez Monasterio, asesor del líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal.
Maréchal Le Pen, de 30 años, se convirtió en la estrella ascendente de la ultraderecha francesa cuando en las legislativas de 2012 logró uno de los dos escaños del partido que co-fundó su abuelo Jean-Marie y con 22 años se convirtió en la más joven de la Asamblea Nacional.
Tras haber mostrado públicamente sus diferencias con su tía y actual líder del partido, frente a quien defendió una línea más tradicionalista y liberal-conservadora, Marion decidió abandonar la primera línea política tras las presidenciales de 2017 y dedicarse a su escuela.
