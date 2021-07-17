madrid
El expresidente del Gobierno y expresidente del PP nacional Mariano Rajoy ha arremetido contra el Ejecutivo central y su Consejo de Ministros y lo ha hecho con una crítica al lenguaje inclusivo que promueve la formación morada. "Hay demasiada patada al diccionario; el 'todes', el 'hijes', demasiada patada al diccionario", ha proclamado, tras lo que recibió un sonoro aplauso.
En su intervención en el 17 Congreso del PPdeG, que ha reelegido a Alberto Núñez Feijóo como presidente del partido por quinta vez, ha subrayado que mientras que en Galicia los ciudadanos "pueden estar tranquilos, no ocurre igual a 600 kilómetros".
"Hay demasiada política de tuit, de titular, de propaganda"
"Porque esos, en lugar de poner a la gente tranquila, la ponen de los nervios, y lo único que puede ayudarnos en una circunstancia como esa, es que sabemos que hay una alternativa sensata para el futuro con el PP y Pablo Casado, al que todos vamos a ayudar cada uno lo que pueda", ha subrayado.
Dicho esto, ha arremetido contra el Gobierno de España. "Hay demasiada política de tuit, de titular, de propaganda. Demasiados líos aunque se haya ido Pablo Iglesias, dentro y fuera, con el Supremo, con el Constitucional", ha manifestado, para agregar que así "es muy difícil" un gobierno que se ocupe de la gente.
"Y hay demasiada patada al diccionario, el 'todes', el 'hijes'. Demasiado artista de la lengua española en el Consejo de Ministros", ha sentenciado.
