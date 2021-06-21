Estás leyendo: Ayuso se abre a modificar las leyes LGTBI que Vox volvió a pedir que derogara

LGTBI Ayuso se abre a modificar las leyes LGTBI que Vox volvió a pedir que derogara

El portavoz de Gobierno madrileño ha dicho que la redacción de estas leyes "no es la más apropiada", puesto que se incluyeron en ellas las enmiendas de los grupos parlamentarios de la oposición en comisión y que "podrían ser revisables".

La presidenta madrileña, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, se coloca la mascarilla mientras preside la ceremonia de toma de posesión de los nuevos consejeros de la Comunidad de Madrid, este lunes, en la Real Casa de Correos.
La presidenta madrileña, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, se coloca la mascarilla mientras preside la ceremonia de toma de posesión de los nuevos consejeros de la Comunidad de Madrid, este lunes, en la Real Casa de Correos. Juan Carlos Hidalgo / EFE

El Gobierno de Isabel Díaz Ayuso se abre a modificar las leyes LGTBI aprobadas durante el mandato de Cristina Cifuentes, una de las exigencias que puso Vox encima de la mesa durante la sesión de investidura de la nueva presidenta madrileña, ya que opina que contienen artículos que podrían ser "revisables".

En rueda de prensa tras la primera reunión del Consejo de Gobierno tras la toma de posesión de los nuevos consejeros, el portavoz de Gobierno madrileño y consejero de Educación, Universidades y Ciencia, Enrique Ossorio ha dicho que la redacción de estas leyes "no es la más apropiada", puesto que se incluyeron en ellas las enmiendas de los grupos parlamentarios de la oposición en comisión y que "podrían ser revisables".

Ossorio ha explicado que en 2015 él participó como portavoz del PP en la Asamblea de Madrid en la defensa de estas leyes –la Ley de Protección Integral contra la LGTBifobia y la Discriminación por Razón de Orientación e Identidad Sexual y la Ley de Transexualidad–, con las que, ha dicho, coincide "total y absolutamente" y cree que se han aplicado "con sentido común" en la región.

Pero, en su opinión, ciertos de sus contenidos pueden ser "revisables", ya que "muchos de los artículos de esa ley no son realmente artículos, son declaraciones que no tiene contenido legislativo".

Durante el debate de investidura, Vox volvió a exigir a Ayuso que derogue las leyes LGTBI que se aprobaron, según su portavoz, Rocío Monasterio, "a espaldas de los madrileños" y con el único propósito de "contentar" a los "lobbies ideológicos" de la izquierda.

También reclamó a Ayuso que cierre del canal autonómico Telemadrid porque, a su juicio, "no es un servicio público" sino "un pozo sin fondo", y precisamente este lunes el grupo del PP en la Asamblea de Madrid ha registrado una proposición de ley para modificar la norma que regula Radio Televisión Madrid desde el año 2015.

