Telemadrid El PP registra una proposición de ley para conseguir el control de Telemadrid junto a Vox

La presidenta madrileña, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ya anunció el sábado que estudiará una "posible reforma" de Telemadrid para elegir a la cúpula de la radiotelevisión pública por mayoría simple y no por mayoría cualificada.

Sede de Telemadrid
Imagen de archivo del exterior de la sede de Telemadrid. Archivo / EUROPA PRESS

Madrid

Actualizado:

El grupo del PP en la Asamblea de Madrid ha registrado una proposición de ley para modificar la norma que regula Radio Televisión Madrid del año 2015, después de que Vox pidiera el cierre del canal en el debate de investidura de Isabel Díaz Ayuso, donde votó a favor.

Se trata de la primera proposición de ley que presenta el PP en el Parlamento regional en esta legislatura que acaba de comenzar, han confirmado a Efe fuentes de este grupo parlamentario.

La presidenta madrileña, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ya anunció el sábado que estudiará una "posible reforma" de Telemadrid y "qué aspectos" de las leyes LGTBI de la región "puede ser mejorados", después de que Vox pidiera el cierre del canal y la derogación de estas normas en el debate de investidura.

El PSOE cree que el PP solo pretende "manipular" Telemadrid

La portavoz del PSOE en la Asamblea de Madrid, Hana Jalloul, ha criticado que la primera Proposición de Ley que ha registrado el PP sea para reformar y "manipular" Telemadrid y no para la Sanidad, la Educación o el empleo.

"Ni la sanidad. Ni la educación. Ni el empleo. Ni la vivienda. Nada. Para la presidenta (Isabel Díaz Ayuso) lo más urgente es manipular Telemadrid. La independencia informativa le incomoda. Por eso es su prioridad número uno", ha escrito Jalloul en su cuenta de Twitter.

