Tal y como estaba previsto, los jefes de Estado y de Gobierno de la Unión Europea han fracasado en su intento de acercar posturas sobre el plan anticrisis. Tras una reunión de cuatro horas, una de las citas más breves de la historia europea, los líderes han dado por concluida la cumbre. Esta cita tenía como objetivo tomar la temperatura de cada Estado miembro en relación con el presupuesto y el fondo de recuperación que ha puesto encima de la mesa la Comisión Europea para aliviar los estragos en las economías por la pandemia de la covid-19.
Se trataba de una primera toma de contacto. El presidente del Consejo Europeo, Charles Michel, ha señalado que "estamos trabajando en la dirección correcta", aunque ha insistido en que "no infravaloramos las dificultades y debemos seguir negociando". Michel ha reconocido que ahora toca arremangarse y trabajar duro para acercar posturas, ya que prácticamente todos los frentes están abiertos.
La propuesta de la Comisión Europea, que planteo la creación de un fondo de recuperación dotado con 750.000 millones de euros, ha sido aceptada por los líderes como base de la negociación. Sin embargo, la reunión de este viernes ha puesto de manifiesto que las discrepancias siguen siendo muy significativas.
Aunque todavía no hay una fecha oficial para el próximo encuentro, el presidente del Consejo ha insistido en que será a mediados de julio y, previsiblemente, presencial. Así, ha añadido que espera poder proponer a los líderes una nueva propuesta de consenso antes de esta cita.
A pesar de la voluntad de las delegaciones por alcanzar un acuerdo en la mayor brevedad posible, los Gobiernos son conscientes de las diferencias actuales, desde el tamaño del presupuesto y del fondo hasta la condicionalidad, pasando por el reparto entre préstamos y ayudas o los criterios en los que se ha basado Bruselas para proponer la distribución de los fondos.
