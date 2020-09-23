Madrid
La Junta de Portavoces de la Federación de Municipios y Provincias (FEMP), reunida este miércoles en sesión extraordinaria, ha acordado perfilar una propuesta "que complemente" el decreto de Hacienda para mejorar la liquidez de los ayuntamientos y que retoma los fondos de transporte y el de 5.000 millones.
Según una nota de prensa de la FEMP, la Junta de Portavoces (en la que están representados PSOE, PP, IU-Podemos, Cs y PDeCat) ha aprobado crear un grupo de trabajo que se reunirá mañana mismo para "avanzar en una propuesta económica que se remitirá a Hacienda", a fin de "complementar" el nuevo decreto del Gobierno que prácticamente se limita a suspender la exigencia de cumplimiento de la regla de gasto.
El presidente de la FEMP, el alcalde socialista Abel Caballero, ha subrayado que la propuesta contempla como "prioritario" que los ayuntamientos puedan usar sus remanentes y retoma el fondo de 5.000 millones que figuraba en el primer decreto, y que fue rechazado en el Congreso por una amplia mayoría debido a que dejaba fuera del reparto a los ayuntamientos sin liquidez. "La FEMP no renuncia a nada", ha dicho Caballero, que ha considerado "urgentísimo" disponer del superávit.
El alcalde socialista ha recordado que para que esa disposición sea efectiva "apenas quedan dos o tres semanas", por lo que es necesaria una rápida tramitación.
Caballero ha dado así un paso en favor de recuperar la unanimidad de la institución, tras fracasar en el Congreso el anterior decreto que inyectaba 5.000 millones a fondo perdido a los ayuntamientos que previamente hubieran transferido sus remanentes al Estado, lo que dejaba fuera a las entidades locales sin ahorros.
