madridActualizado:
Una derrota parlamentaria, algunas declaraciones cruzadas y todo un cambio de rumbo. El Ministerio de Hacienda ha decidido este lunes suspender la regla de gasto de la ley Montoro (ley de Estabilidad Presupuestaria), de momento, para el año 2020, para que los Ayuntamientos puedan disponer de su superávit de los años 2018-2019.
Hacienda, además, ha anunciado que presentará un nuevo real decreto con medidas sobre esta materia, después de amagar con incluir estas iniciativas dentro de la ley de Presupuestos Generales del Estado para 2021.
Así lo ha explicado el Ministerio que dirige María Jesús Montero en una nota de prensa remitida este lunes, escasas horas antes de que los ayuntamientos vuelvan a reunirse para buscar soluciones para acceder a estos fondos.
El Gobierno ha decidido adoptar esta medida después de que el Congreso de los Diputados tumbara el pasado jueves el decreto ley que recogía el acuerdo con la Federación Española de Municipios y Provincias (FEMP) para desbloquear el acceso a parte de estos remanentes, a cambio de la cesión al Estado de parte de los fondos de las corporaciones locales durante un periodo de dos años. El PSOE y Unidas Podemos se quedaron solos votando a favor de este real decreto.
Según el comunicado en cuestión, el Gobierno busca poner en marcha el 85% de las medidas del decreto diseñado con la FEMP que, según la ministra de Hacienda, sí contaban con el apoyo del resto de formaciones políticas.
Formaciones de diversos colores políticos con representación en la FEMP habían reclamado a Hacienda que suspendiese la regla de gasto.
