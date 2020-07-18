madridActualizado:
El histórico anarquista navarro Lucio Urtubia ha fallecido a los 89 años en París, ciudad a la que tuvo que exiliarse en 1954, han informado a Efe desde Cascante, su localidad natal.
Urtubia, de profesión albañil, fue testigo de numerosos acontecimientos históricos ocurridos en la segunda mitad del siglo XX, cuando le tocó vivir el fenómeno del Mayo del 68. También apoyó con su participación el Gobierno del Fidel Castro y participó en toda clases de actividades antifranquistas.
Pero, sin lugar a dudas, su "gran golpe" lo dio en la segunda mitad de la década de los setenta cuando consiguió estafar al First National Bank (actual Citibank) 20 millones de euros de la época, para invertir el dinero en causas en las que creía.
Urtubia nació en Cascante en 1931, hizo el servicio militar en Logroño y pronto descubrió su habilidad para traficar con víveres, aunque fue descubierto y huyó a París en 1954, donde, según solía afirmar, "por un trozo de pan" compró cuatro pisos y un local en el barrio de La Comuna de la capital francesa.
Fiel a sus creencias hasta el mismo momento de su muerte, durante décadas Urtubia falsificó documentos y monedas, atracó bancos, e imprimió y distribuyó propaganda obrera y anarquista.
El fallecimiento de Urtubia se ha producido un 18 de julio, fecha del golpe de estado franquista, una circunstancia puesta de relieve en las redes sociales por el actor Guillermo Toledo, quien lo califica como "su última burla al régimen franquista del que se estuvo riendo durante 37 años".
También el dirigente de Sortu Arnaldo Otegi ha aludido en redes sociales a la muerte de Urtubia, al que considera "un referente del anarquismo vasco. Un amigo, un compañero de sueños y luchas".
