Cs ocupa por primera vez el 'apartamento presidencial' de las Cortes de Castilla y León 

Ciudadanos ocupará por primera vez el 'apartamento presidencial' de las Cortes de Castilla y León. El presidente de las Cortes autonómicas, Luis Fuentes, ocupará dicha vivienda pese a la duras críticas de la oposición.
Patricia Gómez, la secretaria general del Grupo Socialista de Castilla y León, ha cargado este jueves contra el presidente de las Cortes autonómicas, Luis Fuentes, edil de la formación naranja, por la
La secretaria ha destacado que el apartamento "hasta ahora no se había utilizado por ningún presidente" y ha catalogado su nueva utilización como un "privilegio más de quienes venían a regenerar la política", haciendo referencia a uno de los mensajes clave más repetidos durante la campaña de Ciudadanos.
Otro de los hechos que Gómez ha criticado es que esta decisión no se ha comunicado en las Cortes. Eran muy pocos los que conocían la existencia de ese apartamento, pues nadie lo había usado ni visitado antes. Ni siquiera aparece en las maquetas del edificio.
El apartamento ni siquiera aparece en las maquetas del edificio
La socialista, además ha contrapuesto el uso de ese apartamento a los hoteles y habitaciones que tienen que pagar miembros de su formación cuando tienen que trabajar hasta tarde y no pueden acudir a su domicilio a dormir.
Luis Fuentes se ha justificado
Tras la controversia, Luis Fuentes afirmó en El Norte de Castilla que había hecho uso del apartamento presidencial, porque “está diseñado para los presidentes que no son de Valladolid", argumentó.
"Está diseñado para los presidentes que no son de Valladolid", defiende Fuentes
No obstante, como ha recordado Gómez, Josefa García Cirac, presidenta entre 2011 y 2015, "residía en Salamanca y no hizo uso del mismo", por lo que el apartamento estaba sin estrenar hasta que llegó Fuentes.
