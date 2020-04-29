Estás leyendo: Macarena Olona infla su currículum como abogada del Estado en su bronca con Illa

Macarena Olona infla su currículum como abogada del Estado en su bronca con Illa 

La diputada de Vox alardea ante el ministro de Sanidad de sus más de diez años de experiencia "como abogado del Estado especializado en la lucha contra la corrupción", pero en realidad sólo trabajó en un caso de corrupción que además fue archivado.

Macarena Olona
Macarena Olona interviene en el Congreso. (EMILIO NARANJO | EFE)

madrid

público

La diputada de Vox Macarena Olona ha sido la protagonista de la jornada en el Congreso. Primero porque el PSOE ha presentado una querella contra la parlamentaria de Vox ante el Tribunal Supremo por "calumnias graves" al  acusar al Gobierno de estar aplicando la eutanasia "por la vía de los hechos".

Después Olona ha tenido un duro enfrentamiento con el ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, al que acusado de "opacidad" en los contratos para el suministro de material sanitario, que se han adjudicado "a dedo", y le ha dicho que "los corruptos como las ratas lo que buscan es la oscuridad".

En ese toma y daca con Illa, Olona ha alardeado de su experiencia como abogada del Estado en la lucha contra la corrupción. "¿Sabe que me demuestra mi experiencia durante diez años como abogado del Estado especializado en la lucha contra la corrupción?, que los corruptos como las ratas buscan la oscuridad", le ha dicho la diputada de Vox.

Pero según una información de la cadena Ser, esa experiencia no es tal. La diputada de Vox ha inflado su currículum profesional en su disputa con el ministro de Sanidad. En una información firmada por Miguel Ángel Campos, Olona sólo ha llevado un caso de corrupción durante su etapa como abogada del Estado.

En concreto, informa la Ser, Olona investigó "las supuestas irregularidades cometidas durante las obras de la nueva lonja pesquera del puerto de Pasajes en Guipúzcoa, que fueron archivadas en 2018 por un juzgado de San Sebastián". 

Además de eso, Olona compareció en la Audiencia Nacional como testigo en representación de una persona jurídica en el caso de corrupción Mercasa. 

