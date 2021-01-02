La Comunidad de Madrid ha decidido ampliar las restricciones de movilidad a ocho nuevas zonas básicas de salud (ZBS) y cinco localidades, por lo que, a partir de este próximo lunes un total de 18 zonas básicas de salud y cinco municipios de la región tendrán prohibida la entrada y la salida de ellas salvo por causas justificadas.
Así lo ha anunciado el consejero de Sanidad, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, acompañado por el viceconsejero de Salud Pública y Plan Covid-19, Antonio Zapatero, y la directora general de Salud Pública, Elena Andradas, que han comparecido hoy en rueda de prensa sobre la situación epidemiológica y asistencial en la Comunidad de Madrid.
La directora general de Salud Pública ha explicado que debido al aumento de casos de coronavirus en distintos puntos de nuestra región con una tasa por encima de 400 casos por 100.000 habitantes, a partir del 4 de enero a las 00.00 horas se limita la entrada y la salida por 14 días, hasta el lunes 18 de enero a las 00.00 horas, en las zonas básicas de Marques de la Valdavia y Alcobendas-Chopera, en Alcobendas; Las Olivas y Aranjuez, en Aranjuez; San Fernando y Los Alperchines, en San Fernando de Henares; Virgen del Cortijo, en el distrito de Hortaleza de Madrid capital; y la zona básica de Torrelodones, que afecta a los municipios de Torrelodones y Hoyo de Manzanares.
Asimismo, la Dirección General de Salud Pública establece restricciones de entrada y salida en el perímetro de cinco localidades concretas que no coinciden con el de una zona básica, por estar más localizados los focos de transmisión: Ciempozuelos, Navalcarnero, Algete, Mejorada del Campo y Villarejo de Salvanés.
"El aumento de la incidencia acumulada nos mantiene alerta y es previsible que sigan subiendo tras las fiestas navideñas. Por este motivo se adoptan nuevas medidas en zonas básicas de salud. Todavía es pronto para saber si se trata de una ola o un repunte por el aumento de las reuniones sociales por ambientes festivos", ha trasladado el consejero.
