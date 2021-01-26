Estás leyendo: Montero tilda de "machismo institucional" la eliminación de la Dirección General de Igualdad en Madrid

"La lucha de las mujeres es el principal enemigo de PP, Cs y Vox", ha señalado la ministra. Por su parte, la concejala Rita Maestre ha señalado que "la alianza de las derechas es una alianza contra las mujeres".

La ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, durante una entrevista con Efe con motivo del Día Internacional para la Eliminación de la Violencia contra la Mujer.
La ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, durante una entrevista con Efe con motivo del Día Internacional para la Eliminación de la Violencia contra la Mujer. Ángel Díaz / EFE

La ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, ha definido como "machismo institucional" la eliminación la Dirección General de Igualdad del Ayuntamiento de Madrid auspiciada por la extrema derecha. La decisión llega días después de la polémica por la retirada del mural feminista del polideportivo del barrio de la Concepción, promovida por Vox.

"Que no lo llamen recorte de personal porque es machismo institucional. La lucha de las mujeres es el principal enemigo de PP, Cs y Vox porque a más feminismo, menos extrema derecha", ha sostenido Montero en un tuit. "Unidas, diversas, feministas, somos más: no nos van a hacer retroceder", ha terminado la ministra.

La vicealcaldesa de Madrid, Begoña Villacís ha contestado a la ministra Montero en Twitter: "Fusionamos, no eliminamos. Que un trol hable de oídas pase, pero Usted, Sra. Ministra...", ha señalado la mandataria de Ciudadanos, justificando el retroceso en que el Gobierno de Manuela Carmena en la capital solo contó con una Dirección de Igualdad en sus inicios, aunque luego fue ampliada.

Por su parte, la concejala y portavoz de Más Madrid en el Ayuntamiento, Rita Maestre, ha señalado que "la alianza de las derechas en Madrid es una alianza contra las mujeres, el feminismo y la igualdad".

Maestre ha sido reprendida por el director del área de Familias, Igualdad y Bienestar Social, Pepe Aniorte, también de Cs. Aniorte también ha incidido en que el Ejecutivo de Carmena tuvo una sola Dirección General de Igualdad durante dos años: "Mientras, nosotros reforzamos la atención a las familias más vulnerables ante la mayor crisis que ha vivido nuestra ciudad", ha señalado.

