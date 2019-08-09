Público
Madrid Podemos pide a Ayuso dimitir tras las sospechas de su relación con Púnica y por no pagar el IBI

La portavoz adjunta de Unidas Podemos en el Congreso, Ione Belarra, ha cuestionado la candidatura de Isabel Díaz Ayuso a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid y le ha pedido su dimisión: "sería un buen primer ejemplo el caso de la señora Ayuso".

La candidata del PP a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. - EFE

La portavoz adjunta de Unidas Podemos en el Congreso, Ione Belarra, ha cuestionado la candidatura de Isabel Díaz Ayuso a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid tras las informaciones sobre su supuesta relación con la trama Púnica y no haber pagado el IBI de una empresa a su nombre durante cinco años, y le ha recomendado dimitir antes de la sesión de investidura programada para la próxima semana. "Sería un buen primer ejemplo", opina.

Belarra ha publicado un mensaje en su cuenta de Twitter en el que adjunta un tuit previo del perfil oficial de Podemos que acusa a Ayuso de "mentir" y de estar "implicada en el Caso Púnica'" de tener "un sueldazo en el chiringuito" del PP y de haber estado "5 años sin pagar el IBI", según publicó el pasado jueves el diario

Tirando de ironía, Podemos cree que con ese currículum la candidata a presidir la Comunidad de Madrid "cumple" así con "los requisitos del PP para ser presidenta y para que Cs lo llame regeneración".

"¿Se puede dimitir antes de tu propia investidura? Porque sería un buen primer ejemplo el caso de la señora Ayuso", ha apuntado entonces la diputada por Navarra del partido liderado por Pablo Iglesias.

