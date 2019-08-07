La empresa de la futura presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, y su hermano tiene una deuda por no pagar durante cinco años el IBI de un inmueble. Así lo ha desvelado InfoLibre, que establece que la deuda de Sismédica S.L. con el Ayuntamiento de Madrid se sitúa entre 2013 y 2017.
Según esta información, el local de oficinas de 180 metros cuadrados fue propiedad de Ayuso y su hermano Tomás desde 2012 hasta 2017, periodo en el que se contrajo la deuda. La empresa era propiedad de su padre, pero el 16 de abril de 2012 realizó una donación a sus hijos en un momento en el que la familia empezaba a acumular deudas. Ante las preguntas sobre este impago, un portavoz de Ayuso ha contestado que el local "estaba en proceso de subasta desde hacía años", según recoge InfoLibre.
Por su parte, Ayuso ha respondido públicamente esta semana sobre las polémicas que ha generado su empresa. "Escarbar en cómo arruinaron a mi familia para atacarme me parece un ejercicio absurdo", aseguró Ayuso durante una rueda de prensa en la Asamblea de Madrid.
Sismédica S.L. ofreció como garantía este local de oficinas para una hipoteca. Sin embargo, fue embargado en 2017 ya que no se pagó y pasó a ser propiedad de Intermobiliaria S.A., una filial de Bankinter.
En julio se desveló que esta empresa incumple la obligación de presentar cuentas en el Registro Mercantil desde hace cuatro años. Ante esta información, un portavoz de Ayuso aseguró que dicha empresa "no tiene actividad y está dada de baja desde hace cuatro años" en la Agencia Tributaria, por lo que en la actualidad Sismédica S.L. "no tiene ninguna propiedad".
