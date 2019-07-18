Isabel Díaz Ayuso, candidata del Partido Popular a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid, posee el 50% de la sociedad Sismédica S.L., una empresa que incumple la obligación de presentar cuentas en el Registro desde hace cuatro años, informa infoLibre.
La cabeza de lista del PP en las pasadas elecciones autonómicas es dueña de una empresa cuya actividad principal es el "alquiler de bienes inmuebles por cuenta propia", añade el diario.
Díaz Ayuso, que recibió la donación de un piso de su padre en el céntrico barrio madrileño de Chamberí, se hizo con las participaciones de la compañía por el mismo método en 2012, seis meses después de hacerse con el inmueble.
infoLibre recabó las declaraciones de la dirigente popular, quien señaló que la empresa carece de actividad desde hace "cuatro años" (el mismo tiempo que lleva sin presentar las cuentas, una obligación legal), que "no tiene propiedades" y que "sólo es accionista, [por lo que] no tiene responsabilidades en la gestión".
