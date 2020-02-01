Estás leyendo: Madrid tramita dos expedientes contra dos edificios construidos por Monasterio

Madrid tramita dos expedientes contra dos edificios construidos por Monasterio

El Ayuntamiento, tras varias reclamaciones, ha comprobado comprobó que el uso de dos edificios -que debía ser industrial- era residencial. 

La líder de Vox en la Comunidad de Madrid,. Rocío Monasterio

MADRID

EUROPA PRESS

El Ayuntamiento de Madrid tiene abiertos dos expedientes disciplinarios contra dos edificios construidos por la portavoz de Vox en la Asamblea de Madrid, Rocío Monasterio.

Según adelantó El País, el Gobierno local, tras reclamaciones, comprobó que el uso --que debía ser industrial-- era residencial de las parcelas localizadas en el número 6 de la calle Pedro Heredia y 6 de Villafranca.

Así, estos trámites comenzaron el pasado noviembre y actualmente se encuentran en "acto de legalización" por el que se está "solicitando a las partes documentación" para comprobar si pudiese haber algún error.

En esta línea, han subrayado desde el Ayuntamiento que se trata de "un proceso muy garantista", que podría terminar en sanción, en el restablecimiento de la legalidad con nuevos permisos o en el archivo del mismo.

