Así lo ha ratificado la Comisión de Sostenibilidad Medioambiental con los votos a favor del PP, Cs, PSOE y un edil no adscrito, que además ha aprobado la concesión de la Medalla de la Ciudad a esta fuerza militar con motivo de su centenario.

Los legionarios llevan el Cristo de Mena en Málaga. EFE
Málaga nombrará a la Brigada Rey Alfonso XIII de la Legión española Hija Predilecta de la ciudad. Así lo ha ratificado este lunes la Comisión de Sostenibilidad Medioambiental con los votos a favor del PP, Cs, PSOE y un edil no adscrito, que además ha aprobado la concesión de la Medalla de la Ciudad a esta brigada con motivo de su centenario, tal y como publica La opinión de Málaga.

"Dicha petición se sustenta en diferentes pilares sociales y vínculos muy estrechos con la ciudad y nuestra provincia, fraguados en la mutua lealtad y el apoyo institucional teniendo como centro el servicio a la ciudadanía", ha explicado el alcalde de la ciudad andaluza, el popular Francisco de la Torre.

Y es que, la petición fue propuesta por la Congregación de Mena y ha sido apoyada por otras cofradías, además de la Junta de Andalucía. De la Torre ha defendido que la Legión ha acudido a Málaga en "diferentes ocasiones" para "ayudar en situaciones de especial vulnerabilidad, desde inundaciones hasta acontecimientos adversos como la actual crisis del coronavirus", según recoge el diario malagueño.

Asimismo, a estos motivos se suma la "histórica vinculación que posee con la Semana Santa" de la ciudad en la que la presencia de esta fuerza militar cobra peso el Jueves Santo, durante la procesión del Santísimo Cristo de la Buena Muerte y Ánimas y Nuestra Señora de la Soledad.

 

