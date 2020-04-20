Estás leyendo: Una jueza descarta "causalidad" entre las marchas del 8-M y el aumento de contagios

Manifestación del 8M Una jueza descarta "causalidad" entre las marchas del 8-M y el aumento de contagios

La titular del juzgado de instrucción número 51 de Madrid ha acordado circunscribir la investigación al delegado del Gobierno en la capital a un presunto delito de prevaricación y retirar el de lesiones por imprudencia profesional.

Miles de personas durante la manifestación del 8M en Madird.- JAIRO VARGAS
Madrid

EFE

La magistrada que investiga al delegado del Gobierno en Madrid, José Manuel Franco, por haber permitido la concentración del 8 de marzo ha descartado el delito de lesiones imprudentes al recibir un informe médico que no establece "causalidad" entre acudir a dicho evento y contagiarse de covid-19.

Fuentes jurídicas han informado a Efe de que la titular del juzgado de instrucción número 51 de Madrid ha acordado en una providencia circunscribir la investigación a Franco a un presunto delito de prevaricación y retirar el de lesiones por imprudencia profesional.

Una decisión, según precisan las fuentes, que ha sido tomada tras recibir este domingo un informe del médico forense en el que hace constar que no se ha podido acreditar una relación de causalidad entre ir a una manifestación y contagiarse por covid-19.

Esta investigación, abierta el pasado 25 de marzo, nació tras la denuncia de un particular al delegado del Gobierno en la Comunidad de Madrid por no haber prohibido concentraciones multitudinarias en esas fechas "a pesar de la recomendación emitida por el Centro Europeo para el Control y Prevención de Enfermedades" por la expansión del coronavirus.

Además de dicho informe forense, la jueza ordenó una batería de diligencias de investigación a la Guardia Civil cuando abrió la causa, con la expresa advertencia de que no son urgentes y que por tanto deberán practicarse cuando su disponibilidad lo permita.

