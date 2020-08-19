MadridActualizado:
El secretario general del Partido Popular, Teodoro García Egea, ha equiparado la manifestación antimascarillas que tuvo lugar el pasado domingo en la madrileña plaza de Colón con "lo que hizo el Gobierno" con la marcha del Día de la Mujer del 8 de marzo.
En un mensaje en su perfil de Twitter, el dirigente 'popular' ha calificado a los participantes de la concentración negacionista del virus como "manifestantes que ignoran las recomendaciones sanitarias que ponen a todos en peligro y anteponen la ideología por encima de la salud".
"Básicamente lo que hizo el Gobierno el 8 de marzo", ha añadido García Egea, quién ha comparado ambas manifestaciones porque, según viene defendiendo el Partido Popular desde el inicio de la pandemia, considera que el Ejecutivo de Pedro Sánchez "antepuso" la ideología a la salud autorizando la marcha del Día de la Mujer.
La formación de Pablo Casado ha culpado en numerosas ocasiones al Gobierno central de haber permitido la manifestación del 8 de marzo en varios lugares de España pese a los indicios del incremento de contagiados de coronavirus.
