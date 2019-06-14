Público
Pactos Maragall abre la puerta a repartir los años de alcaldía con Colau

"¿Sabe qué le digo, señora Colau? De acuerdo, hablémoslo", ha afirmado candidato de ERC a la Alcaldía de Barcelona en declaraciones en el Parlament tras conocer que la todavía alcaldesa se abre a esa posibilidad.

El alcaldable de ERC por Barcelona, Ernest Maragall, llega al Parlament de Catalunya. (MARTA PÉREZ | EFE)

El candidato de ERC a la Alcaldía de Barcelona y ganador de las elecciones, Ernest Maragall, ha abierto la puerta a repartirse los años de alcaldía con la candidata a la reelección de Barcelona en Comú, Ada Colau.

"¿Sabe qué le digo, señora Colau? De acuerdo, hablémoslo", ha afirmado Maragall en declaraciones en el Parlament tras conocer que la todavía alcaldesa se abre a esa posibilidad y con la única condición de que ella retire su candidatura en el pleno constitutivo de este sábado.

