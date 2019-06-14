El candidato de ERC a la Alcaldía de Barcelona y ganador de las elecciones, Ernest Maragall, ha abierto la puerta a repartirse los años de alcaldía con la candidata a la reelección de Barcelona en Comú, Ada Colau.
"¿Sabe qué le digo, señora Colau? De acuerdo, hablémoslo", ha afirmado Maragall en declaraciones en el Parlament tras conocer que la todavía alcaldesa se abre a esa posibilidad y con la única condición de que ella retire su candidatura en el pleno constitutivo de este sábado.
(Habrá ampliación)
