Una marcha reivindica la república en Madrid contra una monarquía "corrupta"

Varios centenares de personas se han manifestado este sábado en el centro de Madrid para reivindicar el modelo de estado republicano frente a una monarquía "corrupta".
La coordinadora 25S, promotora de las conocidas como Marchas de la Dignidad, ha convocado la movilización, que ha discurrido entre las plazas de Atocha y Tirso de Molina, con el lema "Frente a la monarquía corrupta y las miserias del sistema, República Popular".
Ataviados con numerosas banderas republicanas y comuneras, los participantes en la protesta han partido de Atocha con mascarillas y guardando la distancia de seguridad, marchando en columnas, para evitar contagios de coronavirus.
Han portado pancartas con mensajes como "Nadie es más que nadie", "Felipe el preparao para esquilmarnos" y "Borbones fuera!!!". La protesta se ha producido tras las últimas informaciones sobre los presuntos negocios ocultos del rey emérito en Suiza y en una jornada en la que Felipe VI y la reina Letizia han visitado Santiago de Compostela dentro de su gira de visitas para conocer las consecuencias económicas y sociales que ha generado la pandemia.
