María Gámez, la primera mujer en dirigir la Guardia Civil

La subdelegada del Gobierno en Málaga, María Gámez Gámez, ha sido elegida directora general de la Guardia Civil, convirtiéndose en la primera mujer al frente de esta institución con 175 años de historia, según han confirmado a Europa Press fuentes de Interior. El puesto al frente de la Dirección General del instituto armado ha quedado vacante tras el cese de Félix Azón.
La propuesta del ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, ha sido aceptada por la titular de Defensa, Margarita Robles. Asimismo, el responsable del Ministerio del Interior elevará este viernes al Consejo de Ministros el nombramiento de Rafael Pérez como secretario de Estado de Seguridad y a Rocío García Romero como directora de Gabinete.
Vinculada al PSOE de Málaga, ha ocupado diversos puestos en el Gobierno andaluz y alcanzó relevancia con motivo del dispositivo de rescate de Julen, el niño que cayó a un pozo en Totalán (Málaga).
El nombramiento en la dirección de la Guardia Civil es uno de los más esperados desde que la noche del martes 14 se confirmó que el ministro Grande-Marlaska había comunicado a Félix Azón que no seguía al frente del instituto armado, tras una gestión que había sido cuestionada internamente.
Los cambios en la cúpula de Interior incluyen la salida de la diputada socialista Ana María Botella, que fue portavoz de esta materia en el Congreso hasta que Pedro Sánchez ganó la moción de censura en 2018, y a quien releva en el puesto Rafael Pérez, juez como Grande-Marlaska y que ocupó estos 19 meses el puesto de jefe del Gabinete del ministro.
