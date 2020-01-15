Público
Público

Ministerio del Interior Marlaska cesa al director de la Guardia Civil y nombra a su jefe de Gabinete nuevo secretario de Estado de Seguridad

Rafael Pérez Ruiz sustituye en el cargo a Ana Botella Gómez. El resto de altos cargos del departamento de Interior continúan a las órdenes del ministro, entre ellos el director general de la Policía Nacional, Francisco Pardo Piqueras.

Publicidad
Media: 3.89
Votos: 9
El ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, llega al Palacio de la Moncloa para asistir al primer Consejo de Ministros del Gobierno de coalición. - EFE

El ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, llega al Palacio de la Moncloa para asistir al primer Consejo de Ministros del Gobierno de coalición. - EFE

El ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, ha cesado a la secretaria de Estado de Seguridad, Ana Botella Gómez, y al director de la Guardia Civil, Félix Azón, según han informado fuentes oficiales en la madrugada de este miércoles.

Grande-Marlaska ha elegido a su jefe de Gabinete, Rafael Pérez Ruiz, como nuevo secretario de Estado de Seguridad y 'número dos' del departamento en sustitución de Botella, según han confirmado fuentes próximas al departamento de Interior. El resto de altos cargos del Ministerio del Interior, de acuerdo a estas fuentes, continúan a las órdenes de Grande-Marlaska, entre ellos el director general de la Policía Nacional, Francisco Pardo Piqueras.

Rafael Pérez Ruiz (Córdoba, 1981) es licenciado en Derecho y Ciencias Económicas y Empresariales. Es Magistrado Letrado del Consejo General del Poder Judicial y ha ejercido la Jefatura de la Sección de Oficina Judicial. En los 19 meses de la anterior legislatura fue el director del Gabinete de Grande-Marlaska.

En su toma de posesión celebrada este lunes, el ministro habló de Rafael Pérez como "baluarte y un pilar básico" del Ministerio. En el acto prometió que "no bajaría la cabeza ante nada" y agradeció el trabajo realizado por Ana Botella y el resto de altos cargos en Interior.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad