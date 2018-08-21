La Comunidad de Madrid, a través de la Fundación Madri+D, desarrolló en 2013 el único estudio de seguimiento que se ha hecho sobre el polémico máster de Derecho Público de la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos que cursaron la expresidenta de la Comunidad, Cristina Cifuentes, y el recién elegido líder del PP, Pablo Casado.

La entidad que depende de la Consejería de Cducación y cuyo objetivo es evaluar la calidad del sistema universitario madrileño, concluyó hace ahora cinco años que existían distintas irregularidades, las mismas que ahora la jueza que investiga este posgrado también ha criticado.

Entre las irregularidades, el informe recoge que el máster no aclara si es presencial o semi-presencial; no especifica la normativa que utiliza para la transferencia y el reconocimiento de créditos; falta información en las guías docentes y no está claro ni el sistema de toma de decisiones ni las normas de funcionamiento.

La Fundación Madri+D informó a la URJC de estas anomalías. Pero se dejaron pasar. No hay constancia de que ni la universidad ni la Comunidad tomaran medidas o aplicaran correcciones.

Además, la fundación no volvió a estudiar la integridad de este título. La última vez fue ese 2013, poco después de que la expresidenta de la Comunidad consiguiera superarlo —curso 2011-2012—. Entonces, la responsable de la consejería de educación era Lucía Figar, que dimitió del cargo en 2015 tras su imputación en la Operación Púnica.

