Máster de Cifuentes Cifuentes pide a la Complutense una excedencia de dos años

La expresidenta madrileña pidió a principios de junio una suspensión de empleo y sueldo de tres meses.

La expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes. EFE/Archivo

La expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid Cristina Cifuentes ha solicitado a la Universidad Complutense (UCM) una excedencia de dos años, por lo que, por el momento, no se reincorporará a su puesto de funcionaria de esta institución académica.

Fuentes de la UCM han explicado a Efe que Cifuentes solicitó en agosto una excedencia voluntaria por interés particular, que tiene un duración de dos años.

Durante su actividad política en la Asamblea, el Gobierno regional y la Delegación del Gobierno, Cifuentes se encontraba en situación de servicios especiales, según lo previsto en el Estatuto Básico del Empleado Público.

Tras presentar su dimisión por las presuntas irregularidades de su máster, Cifuentes, que tiene condición de funcionaria del subgrupo A1 de la UCM y nivel 24, solicitó el pasado 9 de mayo su reingreso al servicio activo en la UCM.

La Complutense asignó el 16 de mayo a Cifuentes la plaza que tenía en reserva, y ese mismo día decenas de estudiantes se manifestaron ante el Rectorado para protestar por su reincorporación.

Posteriormente, a principios de junio, la expresidenta madrileña pidió una suspensión de empleo y sueldo de tres meses.

