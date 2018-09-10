La ministra de Sanidad, Consumo y Bienestar Social, Carmen Montón, defendió este lunes que sí hizo el máster y tiene el trabajo final que presentó, aclarando la mayoría de las irregularidades denunciadas por el diario.es.
Montón, que contestó punto por punto todas las irregularidades de las que se le acusa y con numerosa documentación, aseguró que no piensa dimitir. “No todos somos iguales”, afirmó!
"Yo sí hice este máster y tengo materiales que acreditan mi honestidad", ha indicado. Asimismo, ha aclarado que hizo todo lo que la universidad le pidió. "El máster podía ser cursado a distancia, así se me comunicó por un correo electrónico de la dirección del máster".
Ha agregado que que cursó dicho máster "de acuerdo con todas la instrucciones que se me dieron" y ha rechazado haber "solicitado ninguna convalidación de ninguna asignatura".
(Habrá ampliación)
