Máster de Montón Montón asegura que no cometió ninguna irregularidad y presenta su Trabajo de Fin de Máster 

La ministra de Sanidad rebate todas las irregularidades que se le imputan y no piensa dimitir: “No todos somos iguales”.

La ministra de Sanidad, Consumo y Bienestar Social, Carmen Montón, en rueda de prensa para explicar las presuntas irregularidades en la obtención de su máster sobre estudios de género. EFE/Fernando Alvarado

La ministra de Sanidad, Consumo y Bienestar Social, Carmen Montón, defendió este lunes que sí hizo el máster y tiene el trabajo final que presentó, aclarando la mayoría de las irregularidades denunciadas por el diario.es.

Montón, que contestó punto por punto todas las irregularidades de las que se le acusa y con numerosa documentación, aseguró que no piensa dimitir. “No todos somos iguales”, afirmó!

"Yo sí hice este máster y tengo materiales que acreditan mi honestidad", ha indicado. Asimismo, ha aclarado que hizo todo lo que la universidad le pidió. "El máster podía ser cursado a distancia, así se me comunicó por un correo electrónico de la dirección del máster".

Ha agregado que que cursó dicho máster "de acuerdo con todas la instrucciones que se me dieron" y ha rechazado haber "solicitado ninguna convalidación de ninguna asignatura".

(Habrá ampliación)

