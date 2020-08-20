Estás leyendo: Carmen Calvo viaja a Francia para homenajear al último español superviviente de Mauthausen

La vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno se reunirá el este próximo lunes con el primer ministro francés, Jean Castex, la alcaldesa de París, Anne Hidalgo y el presidente de la Autoridad Bancaria Europea, José Manuel Campa.

La vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno, ministra de la Presidencia, Relaciones con las Cortes y Memoria Democrática, Carmen Calvo, viajará a Francia, donde mantendrá una intensa agenda oficial, en la que tiene previsto homenajear al último español superviviente del campo de concentración de Mauthausen y mantener encuentros con el primer ministro francés, Jean Castex, y la alcaldesa de París, Anne Hidalgo. 

Los actos comenzarán el sábado 22 de agosto. La vicepresidenta se trasladará a la localidad francesa de Aÿ-Champagne, al noreste del país, donde reside el español Juan Romero, que con 101 años es el último superviviente español del campo de concentración de Mauthausen.

Carmen Calvo presidirá en el Ayuntamiento de la localidad, el homenaje a Juan Romero, en el que le entregará la declaración de reparación y reconocimiento personal, que acredita su trayectoria en la lucha contra el franquismo y el fascismo en Europa. La organización facilitará señal en directo por satélite del acto.

La vicepresidenta primera mantendrá, en la residencia del embajador de España en París (15, Avenue George V), un encuentro con el presidente de la Autoridad Bancaria Europea (EBA), José Manuel Campa

Hará una ofrenda floral en El Jardín de La Nueve, situado en el Ayuntamiento parisino

Por la tarde, se trasladará a la sede del Gobierno francés, donde a las 16:00 h. se reunirá con el primer ministro de Francia, Jean Castex. Posteriormente, la vicepresidenta se desplazará al Ayuntamiento de París donde será recibida por la alcaldesa, Anne Hidalgo, a partir de las 17;30 h.

Finalizado el encuentro, la número dos del Gobierno español, acompañada por la alcaldesa de París, hará una ofrenda floral en El Jardín de La Nueve, situado en el Ayuntamiento parisino, en el día en el que se conmemora la liberación de París. Al acto de homenaje también asistirán asociaciones memorialistas.

