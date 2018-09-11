Público
Público

Medio Ambiente El Gobierno eliminará el 'impuesto al sol' antes de que acabe el año

Mediante un Real Decreto se pretende permitir el acceso al autoconsumo, ya que, para la ministra de Transición Ecológica, Teresa Ribera, este impuesto solo supone una "traba absurda" para no autoconsumir energía.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Dos operarios trabajan en las placas solares situadas en la azotea de un edificio. EFE

Dos operarios trabajan en las placas solares situadas en la azotea de un edificio. / EFE

La ministra de Transición Ecológica, Teresa Ribera, ha anunciado que el Gobierno eliminará el llamado 'impuesto al sol', que grava el desarrollo de la energía solar fotovoltaica y el autoconsumo en España, antes de que acabe el año mediante un anteproyecto de ley.

Según ha avanzado la ministra este martes en el pleno del Senado, esta medida forma parte de una de las prioridades del Gobierno y, pese a que en un principio la decisión está respaldada por todos los grupos parlamentarios, a excepción del Partido Popular, que introdujo el impuesto, también ha tenido en cuenta un 'plan B'.

Se trataría de sacar adelante un Real Decreto que permita el acceso al autoconsumo el próximo mes de diciembre, ya que, para Ribera, este impuesto solo supone una "traba absurda" para no autoconsumir energía, además de que va unido a una recaudación "ridícula que no tiene ningún sentido". Además, la ministra ha añadido que prevé facilitar que este consumo se comparta en el ámbito urbano y doméstico y se eliminen las "dificultades burocráticas" en las que incurre el actual sistema.

Así lo ha avanzado Ribera en respuesta a una pregunta formulada por la senadora de Podemos Vicenta Jiménez García, quien ha subrayado que, siendo España el país que más radiación solar tiene en los países del entorno, sea la única economía que cuenta con una ley para bloquear su consumo.

Etiquetas