Público
Público

Mensaje del Rey Encuesta: ¿Te ha gustado el mensaje del rey?

El rey Felipe VI ha lanzado su tradicional mensaje navideño, haciendo un balance de lo acontecido este año en España.

Publicidad
Media: 2.67
Votos: 3
El Rey Felipe VI dirige a los españoles el tradicional mensaje de Navidad | EFE

El rey Felipe VI, durante su tradicional mensaje de Navidad desde el Palacio de La Zarzuela.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad