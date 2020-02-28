Un militante de base disputará el liderazgo de Ciudadanos a Arrimadas e Igea

madridActualizado:
El militante de Ciudadanos Ximo Aparici competirá por la presidencia de Ciudadanos contra Inés Arrimadas y Francisco Igea tras presentar su candidatura a la quinta asamblea del partido que ratificará a la nueva directiva.
Aparici es militante de Tavernes de la Valldigna, un pueblo de Valencia, según adelantó el diario Las Provincias y confirmaron fuentes del partido. Este tercer candidato se posicionó en contra de los pactos con el PP "para presentar candidaturas conjuntas en País Vasco, Catalunya Galicia".
De esta manera, los militantes del partido naranja tendrán que elegir, el fin de semana del 7 y 8 de marzo, entre la actual portavoz en el Congreso, Inés Arrimadas; el vicepresidente de Castilla y León, Francisco Igea, y el militante Aparici. Según los estatutos de la formación, no es necesario presentar avales para formalizar la candidatura.
((Habrá ampliación))
