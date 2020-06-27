madridActualizado:
La ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles, ha designado a dos mujeres para ocupar los cargos de secretaria de Estado y subsecretaria, por lo que por primera vez en la historia, el Ministerio estará íntegramente dirigido por mujeres.
Fuentes de Defensa han confirmado que la ministra ha designado a su, hasta ahora jefa de Gabinete, Esperanza Casteleiro, como nueva secretaria de Estado, y a la actual directora general de Reclutamiento y Enseñanza Militar, Amparo Varcarce, como nueva subsecretaria.
Así pues, por primera vez, la cúpula política del Ministerio de Defensa estará íntegramente conformada por mujeres, ya que a este equipo se suma la actual directora del Centro Nacional de Inteligencia, Paz Esteban.
Los cambios, que han tenido lugar tras la reciente renuncia del secretario de Estado de Defensa, Ángel Olivares, deberán ser aprobados por el Consejo de Ministros del próximo martes.
Nacida en Madrid en 1956, Esperanza Casteleiro Llamazares es licenciada en Filología y Ciencias de la Educación por la Universidad Complutense de Madrid y ha desarrollado toda su carrera profesional en el Centro Nacional de Inteligencia (CNI) donde entró en 1983.
Entre 2004 y 2008, fue secretaria general (número dos) de este organismo, tras lo que pasó a ocupar diversos destinos en unidades de inteligencia en el exterior como Cuba y Portugal.
En 2014, se puso al frente de la Jefatura de la Unidad de Inteligencia del CNI en el Centro de Inteligencias contra el Terrorismo y el Crimen Organizado (CITCO), que reúne a representantes de la Policía, la Guardia Civil y el CNI.
María Amparo Valcarce García (Fabero del Bierzo, León, 1956), es licenciada en Geografía e Historia y catedrática de Geografía e Historia, además de inspectora de la Educación.
Diputada de 1996 a 2004, Valcarce ha sido secretaria de Estado de Política Social de 2004 a 2009 en los Ministerios de Trabajo y Educación y delegada del Gobierno en Madrid, antes de ser diputada de la Asamblea de Madrid hasta 2015. En junio de 2018 fue nombrada directora general de Reclutamiento y Enseñanza Militar por Robles.
