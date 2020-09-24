madridActualizado:
El plan de choque en dependencia es una de las grandes apuestas de Unidas Podemos en el marco del acuerdo de coalición, y hoy está un paso más cerca de ver la luz.
Los objetivos principales de este plan son "mejorar la gestión del SAAD; reducir la lista de espera, ampliar las prestaciones y servicios, y asegurar una financiación adecuada de estas medidas
Según ha podido saber Público, el Ministerio de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030 ha remitido este jueves un documento con todas sus propuestas en esta materia a las comunidades autónomas. De ver la luz, supondría un aumento anual de 600 millones de euros con respecto a la financiación que hoy reciben las comunidades para costear los diferentes servicios que se engloban en esta denominación. La idea es que esté plenamente implementado en tres años.
El objetivo del Ministerio que lidera Pablo Iglesias, según el texto, es debatir estas propuestas "y, en su caso, aprobarlas de forma consensuada en el seno del Consejo Territorial de Servicios Sociales y del Sistema para la Autonomía y Atención a la Dependencia", en el que participan las comunidades autónomas.
Así, los objetivos principales de este plan son "mejorar la gestión del
Sistema para la Autonomía y Atención a la Dependencia (SAAD); reducir la lista de espera, ampliar las prestaciones y servicios, y asegurar una financiación adecuada de estas medidas mediante el incremento de la contribución de la Administración General del Estado".
El acuerdo de coalición compromete una reducción de las listas de espera del 75% a lo largo de cuatro años de legislatura, y el documento sostiene que las medidas y el aumento de financiación "aseguran los recursos suficientes para su implementación y para que la lista de espera se reduzca sustancialmente".
(Habrá ampliación)
