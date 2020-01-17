Público
Fuentes de Gobierno han explicado este viernes que la subida del salario de los funcionarios se abordará en las próximas semanas una vez se resuelvan las "cuestiones técnicas", tendrá efectos retroactivos desde el 1 de enero.

La ministra de Política Territorial y Función Pública, Carolina Darias, durante su intervención tras recibir la cartera ministerial. EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez

La nueva ministra de de Política Territorial y Función Pública, Carolina Darias, se ha puesto en contacto con algunos sindicatos representativos de la función pública y ha reiterado el compromiso del presidente, Pedro Sánchez, y del Gobierno de incrementar un 2% el sueldo de los funcionarios "a la mayor brevedad posible", según han informado fuentes de Moncloa. 

Fuentes del Gobierno han explicado este viernes que la subida del salario de los funcionarios se abordará en las próximas semanas una vez se resuelvan las "cuestiones técnicas".

Varias centrales sindicales del sector pidieron esta subida por carta al presidente del Gobierno con anterioridad a la toma de posesión de los nuevos miembros del Ejecutivo, el pasado lunes, y de la celebración de primer Consejo de Ministros, que tuvo lugar el día 15. La medida será implementada "a la mayor brevedad posible" y tendrá efectos retroactivos desde el 1 de enero

Según explica Moncloa, estas misivas fueron respondidas en nombre del presidente por su director de Gabinete, Iván Redondo, "en la línea marcada por el Gobierno y por el Ministerio.

"El Gobierno puede ya cumplir con ese compromiso, lo cual realizará a la mayor brevedad posible y con efectos retroactivos", subraya el Gobierno en su carta. El pasado mes de octubre, el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez, entonces en funciones, envió otra carta a los sindicatos de la Función Pública en la que se comprometió a aprobar la subida salarial de los funcionarios, del 2%, cuando estuviera en plenas funciones.

