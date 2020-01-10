Reyes Maroto volverá a encargarse del Ministerio de Industria después de un primer mandato en el que ha tenido que afrontar, entre otros problemas, la decisión de empresas relevantes de cerrar plantas industriales en España y la quiebra del operador turístico británico Thomas Cook.
La ministra, que accedió al cargo en un momento de transformación para la industria, ha logrado evitar el cierre de las plantas de Alcoa en Avilés y La Coruña, y la de Vestas en León.
En ambos casos, su Ministerio consiguió encontrar inversores que mantuvieran la actividad de las plantas: Parter Capital, en el caso de Alcoa, y Network Steel Resources, en el de Vestas.
Además, Maroto se ha batido el cobre para intentar atraer inversiones a España, por ejemplo para el desarrollo de baterías para vehículos eléctricos.
Sin embargo, no ha podido sacar adelante un estatuto para los grandes consumidores de energía, uno de los principales retos para esta nueva legislatura, sobre todo tras las quejas de la industria electrointensiva por el recorte de las subastas de capacidad interrumpible, uno de los mecanismos para reducir los costes energéticos.
En el ámbito del turismo, una actividad que sigue siendo uno de los motores de la economía española, Maroto ha tenido que lidiar con la quiebra de Thomas Cook, lo que ha obligado al Gobierno a aprobar un paquete de medidas de apoyo, en especial para Baleares y Canarias.
En el terreno comercial, los quebraderos de cabeza le han venido sobre todo de los aranceles que EEUU ha impuesto a algunos productos españoles.
Maroto llegó al Gobierno tras la moción de censura a Mariano Rajoy desde la Asamblea de Madrid, donde era la portavoz del PSOE en la Comisión de Economía, Presupuestos, Empleo y Hacienda.
En las elecciones autonómicas madrileñas de mayo de 2015 ocupó el puesto número 20 de la lista del PSOE, encabezada por Ángel Gabilondo, y obtuvo un escaño en la Asamblea de Madrid.
