Ministros de Sánchez La consejera canaria Carolina Darias, nueva ministra de Política Territorial y Función Pública

Darias ha sido hasta ahora consejera de Economía del Gobierno insular. 

La consejera de Economía, Conocimiento y Empleo, Carolina Darias, presentó este jueves en comisión parlamentaria los presupuestos de su departamento para 2020. EFE/Ramón de la Rocha

Carolina Darias ha sido nombrada nueva ministra de Política Territorial y Función Pública, según avanza Eldiario y ha podido confirmar Público. De esta manera, se va configurando el Ejecutivo de Pedro Sánchez, que contará con cuatro vicepresidencias. 

Hasta ahora, Darias ocupaba el cargo de consejera de Economía del Gobierno canario y en el pasado ha ejercido como presidenta del Parlamento regional y delegada de Gobierno. 

Carolina Darias San Sebastián nació en Las Palmas de Gran Canaria el 25 de noviembre de 1965, es funcionaria de carrera de la Administración Pública de Canarias (Cuerpo Superior de Administradores) y debutó en la política local en 1999, cuando fue elegida concejal de su ciudad natal por el Partido Socialista.

(HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN)

