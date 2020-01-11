Público
Público

Ministros de Sánchez El exdelegado del Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, nuevo ministro de Cultura

Filósofo del derecho español, es miembro de la Comisión Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El delegado del Gobierno en Madrid, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes. EFE/Archivo.

El delegado del Gobierno en Madrid, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes. EFE/Archivo.

José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes es el nuevo ministro de Cultura, según ha avanzado el diario El País

Rodríguez Uribes es filósofo del derecho español y miembro de la Comisión Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE. Ejerció de delegado del Gobierno en la Comunidad de Madrid entre 2018 y 2019. 

(HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN)

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad