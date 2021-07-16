Estás leyendo: El TEDH rechaza suspender de forma cautelar la fianza requerida a un excargo del Govern

El TEDH rechaza suspender de forma cautelar la fianza requerida a un excargo del Govern

La exinterventora de la Generalitat, Mireia Vidal, presentó un recurso de amparo ante Estrasburgo.

Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos
Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos. Moncloa

madrid

El Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos (TEDH) ha rechazado suspender de forma cautelar la fianza requerida por el Tribunal de Cuentas a la exinterventora de la Generalitat de Catalunya, Mireia Vidal, en concepto de responsabilidad contable por el presunto uso irregular de fondos para las denominadas 'embajadas catalanas' y el Consejo de la Diplomacia Pública de Catalunya, conocido como Diplocat.

Fuentes jurídicas han confirmado que los letrados de Vidal presentaron esta semana un recurso de amparo ante Estrasburgo y que la autoridad judicial lo ha recibido y ha dado respuesta a la petición relativa a la medida cautelar.

Según el acta de liquidación provisional del Tribunal de Cuentas, el órgano fiscalizador reclama a 34 ex cargos del Govern cantidades individuales por conceptos concretos que aprobaron cuando estaban en sus respectivos puestos. En el caso de Vidal la suma supera los 3 millones de euros. Todos, sin embargo, deberán responder al total de 5,4 millones de forma solidaria.

Vidal solicitó al TEDH suspender de forma cautelar el pago de su fianza al considerar que no tiene la responsabilidad de los líderes independentistas que en esos momentos ocupaban cargos superiores. El Tribunal de Cuentas requiere también el pago de caución, entre otros, a los expresidentes de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont y Artur Mas, y al exvicepresidente Oriol Junqueras.

Plazo hasta el 21 de julio

En el escrito presentado, la defensa de la exinterventora aseguró que su situación le ha afectado su salud y su integridad mental y que ha puesto en "riesgo" su vida como consecuencia de una "actuación oficial calificable de trato degradante".

La instructora del Tribunal de Cuentas dio un plazo de 15 días hábiles (que vence este 21 de julio) a Vidal y al resto de defensas para depositar la fianza, impuesta para que puedan hacer frente a las responsabilidades contables a las que pudieran ser finalmente condenados. Tal y como establece la Ley de Funcionamiento del Tribunal de Cuentas, si no abonan la caución correspondiente, se procederá al embargo de bienes.

